Pirates' Kyle Crick: Does job Friday

 14 days ago

Crick collected his sixth hold in a 5-4 win over St. Louis on Friday, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in a scoreless eighth inning. He took a Paul Goldschmidt grounder off his right foot, only to recover and throw him out at first base. The reliever has strung together a pair of scoreless outings after yielding earned runs in three of six prior appearances. Crick remains the likely saves candidate in the event closer Richard Rodriguez gets traded, though David Bednar could also figure into the mix.

