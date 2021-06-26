Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Wales thrashed by inspired Denmark to end Euro 2020 campaign

By Sam Dean, Daniel Zeqiri
Telegraph
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenmark look a force and through to quarter-finals. Bright Wales start fades with Harry Wilson sent off late on. Attention now turns to Gareth Bale's international future. Those of us on the outside of Denmark’s squad can only guess at the extent of the psychological impact of Christian Eriksen’s collapse earlier in the tournament, although there can be no questioning whether this strange cocktail of trauma and relief has since proven to be a powerful and motivating force for his team-mates.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Kieffer Moore
Person
Jannik Vestergaard
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Czech Republic#Thrashing#Danes#Bbcmotd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
AFC Ajax
News Break
BBC
Country
Switzerland
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Spurs proudly paraded the 'Magnificent Seven' they bought for £109m after selling Gareth Bale to Real Madrid. Sevilla-bound Erik Lamela will be the last to leave... so what happened to the others?

Erik Lamela is nearing a switch to Sevilla in a move that truly feels like the end of an era for Tottenham. Not because the Argentine will be painfully missed, but because he is the last of the crop known as the 'Magnificent Seven'. They were the players brought in after Spurs went on a spending spree with the £85million Real Madrid paid for Gareth Bale back in 2013.
SportsTime Out Global

There’s a campaign to rename London ‘Sterlingrad’ if England win the Euros

Raheem Sterling has been a hero in launching England into the finals of the Euros. He set up Harry Kane’s opener against Ukraine and won a vital penalty against Denmark in the semis. He’s also an all-round good guy, receiving an MBE from the Queen this year for his work in promoting racial equality on and off the pitch.
Soccerchatsports.com

For Euro Finalist Italy, Missing the World Cup Wasn't the End

It was the sort of word choice and presentation that might be appropriate for an invasion or the day after the alien mothership arrives. The front page of La Gazetta dello Sport on Nov. 14, 2017, screamed “FINE” in massive, bold capital letters that left no doubt that this was, indeed, the end. It was not a moment for nuance, context or perspective. Italy, a four-time champion and global football heavyweight, had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

How England reached the Euro 2020 final: From Scottish stalemate to delirium against Denmark

England will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday. Here, we take a look at the journey of Gareth Southgate’s squad through the tournament. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as England, playing the first of three group games at Wembley, made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia, who had beaten them in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. The Manchester City forward latched onto a pass from the impressive Kalvin Phillips to break the deadlock after 57 minutes. Phil Foden had earlier hit a post in a what was a solid start from Southgate’s men, who were never stretched by lacklustre Croatia.
Worldsacramentosun.com

Stokes talks about England's 2020 Euro campaign

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday said that he hopes that the football side is not defined by the loss they suffered in the finals of Euro 2020. Italy ended England's dream to win the Euro 2020 here at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local...
UEFAworldsoccer.com

England’s fairytale Euro 2020 journey ends in heartbreak

Many of England’s distraught players wasted no time lifting their losers’ medals from around their necks as they stepped off the presentation podium following the Euro 2020 final. Their distress was understandable after the manner of defeat in yet another penalty shootout. Probably it would have been less painful if...
SoccerPosted by
WegENT

Italy’s Win Ends An Exciting Edition Of The EUROS

On a Sunday night in London, history would be made as a champion would be crowned king of Europe. With this game, comes the end of the EURO 2021 tournament which has spanned a month, creating incredible memories. Over that month, players created their legacies with young players showing the...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020 final: England inspires Jersey and Guernsey children

Football fans across the Channel Islands have praised England's Euros performance, despite their defeat to Italy on penalties in the final. Dan Seviour, a community coach for the Jersey Football Association, said the team have inspired many children. He said: "After each game there have been more England shirts showing...
SoccerPosted by
Android Police

Google brings out the fireworks to mark the end of Euro 2020 and the Copa America

This weekend saw the completion of two major sporting events and Google decided to celebrate the winners in typical Easter egg fashion. Euro 2020 and the Copa America are two of the biggest soccer (or, actual football) tournaments and were won by two of the most successful footballing nations, Italy and Argentina, respectively. If you search either competition name in Google right now, you'll be treated to fireworks in the colors of the victors.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

From ‘hated one’ to Euro star, Sterling is England’s inspiration

London (AFP) – Raheem Sterling will complete a remarkable journey from vilified scapegoat to England legend if the forward inspires his side to victory in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. Sterling has been England’s most influential player during their historic run to a first major final in 55 years.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020 final build-up - plus watch England v Denmark replay

How would England react to going behind for the first time at the tournament? Would Denmark do the same as Croatia to Southgate's men?. Well, they showed they'd learnt from that World Cup experience as they didn't panic. Raheem Sterling had an effort saved at point blank range by Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel before England forward Bukayo Saka's low cross was turned into his own net by Simon Kjaer as England equalised.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: 'England must be let off the leash to end glorious failures'

England manager Gareth Southgate ditched his usual calm reserve and measured messages to confess he had been left feeling "like my stomach has been ripped out" by the Euro 2020 Final loss to Italy at Wembley. Southgate has known England adversity before as a player, missing the crucial penalty in...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

What the papers made of England’s Euro 2020 campaign

The front and back pages are filled with coverage of England’s Euro 2020 disappointment after the Three Lions were downed by Italy in a penalty shootout. But the tone of the coverage is overwhelmingly positive, with reporters and commentators focusing on the success of Gareth Southgate’s side in reaching its first major final in 55 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy