Wales thrashed by inspired Denmark to end Euro 2020 campaign

England will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday. Here, we take a look at the journey of Gareth Southgate’s squad through the tournament. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as England, playing the first of three group games at Wembley, made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia, who had beaten them in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. The Manchester City forward latched onto a pass from the impressive Kalvin Phillips to break the deadlock after 57 minutes. Phil Foden had earlier hit a post in a what was a solid start from Southgate’s men, who were never stretched by lacklustre Croatia.