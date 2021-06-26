Wales thrashed by inspired Denmark to end Euro 2020 campaign
Denmark look a force and through to quarter-finals. Bright Wales start fades with Harry Wilson sent off late on. Attention now turns to Gareth Bale's international future. Those of us on the outside of Denmark’s squad can only guess at the extent of the psychological impact of Christian Eriksen’s collapse earlier in the tournament, although there can be no questioning whether this strange cocktail of trauma and relief has since proven to be a powerful and motivating force for his team-mates.www.telegraph.co.uk
