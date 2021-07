Driving to Comerica Park on Saturday, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch purposefully went the wrong way on a few roads. "A lot of accidents and floods," Hinch said Saturday. Metro Detroit roads, especially the freeways, looked apocalyptic. Vehicles were sideways, turned backward and underwater. Some cars were lifeless in the middle of the roads, others were involved in crashes. Portions of the highway were engulfed by water from Friday's downpour, forcing drivers to travel the on-ramps in the wrong direction to find a different passageway.