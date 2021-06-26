Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Steals base in win

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellinger went 1-for-3 with a walk, a steal and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs. Bellinger singled to lead off the second and ended up stealing a base and scoring in the inning. It was his first hit since returning from the injured list June 23. Due to injuries the 25-year-old hasn't really had the opportunity to get going, as he is slashing .217/.3489/.304 with a homer, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 14:23 BB:K over 19 games. He'll look to continue to find his groove and focus on staying healthy with just over two to go before the All-Star break.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cody Bellinger walks off the Cubs in Los Angeles (Video)

Cody Bellinger’s ninth-inning home run secured the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 3-2 walk-off victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers ended a four-game losing streak on Friday night with a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. As of late Saturday night, the Dodgers now have themselves a winning streak thanks to the power of star outfielder Cody Bellinger.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Updates: Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger Return in a Big Way

Another devastating injury came when reigning World Series MVP Corey Seager was hit by a pitch and fractured a finger in his right hand on May 15. The shortstop is expected to miss between four and six weeks before he can return. In the meantime, Bellinger and Max Muncy have returned from the IL in a big way, hitting three home runs combined since they've been back.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Could More Base Stealing in the Offensive Plan Moving Forward?

The Dodgers are known for many things, but stealing just isn’t one of them. That doesn’t mean they don’t have the speed or skill to accomplish base stealing, it’s just ahs not been an important part of their offense. Very rarely do we see a stolen base and it’s even...
MLBSportsGrid

Cody Bellinger Back in the Starting Lineup for Sunday Night Baseball

Bellinger was not in the Dodgers’ starting lineup on Saturday, but he still had a massive impact in that game. He entered the game in the seventh inning and recorded two hits in his two at-bats, including a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. That was merely Bellinger’s second homer of the season, and the former NL MVP has been limited to just 20 games played due to injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: On base three times

Betts went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in a 3-2 win over San Francisco on Monday. Betts led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot off Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani, the first of five solo home runs in the game that accounted for all five total runs, and later walked in the third and singled in the fifth. He accounted for three of Los Angeles' seven baserunners and has put together a modest four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-14 in the stretch.
NBAchatsports.com

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Shows Support to Hometown Phoenix Suns

The Dodgers players and organization don’t have much to root for in the NBA playoffs now that the Lakers are out. The Clippers are still in it, but just hanging on by a thread in the Western Conference Finals. And you probably won’t find too many players cheering them on anyways.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Marlins Game Preview: Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Return To Lineup

I think we've just got to go out there and take good at-bats collectively, play a clean game defensively and see what happens. Looking to help the Dodgers start a new winning streak is Tony Gonsolin, who makes his fifth start and sixth overall appearance of the season. He last pitched in relief on July 1 against the Washington Nationals, allowing one run over three innings of work with four strikeouts.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Marlins out to steal series from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who arrived in Miami on a nine-game winning streak, are suddenly in a mini-slump. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who has yet to announce his starting pitcher for Wednesday's third game of a four-contest series against the Miami Marlins, will try to guide his team back to the win column after two losses in a row.
MLBSFGate

L.A. Dodgers-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounds out to first base to Albert Pujols. Starling Marte grounds out to second base to Albert Pujols. Garrett Cooper homers to center field. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Turner to Albert Pujols. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on....
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers drop third straight as bullpen falters against Marlins’ steady attack

Bullpen games can ideally provide an occasional assist, allowing a team to exploit advantageous pitching matchups. For an injured Dodger staff, they’ve become more of a necessity. The Dodgers never allowed more than three runs in any of the seven games started by openers David Price, Jimmy Nelson, Edwin Uceta,...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Not starting Thursday

Pollock will sit Thursday against the Marlins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Pollock will rest on getaway day as the Dodgers load up on lefties against the right-handed Sandy Alcantara. Matt Beaty starts in left field in his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy