Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

People Call Out Subtle Things They Hear That Are Obvious Red Flags

By Mayarey
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all have certain sayings that make us cringe. It's hard to look at someone in the same way after they say something like, "All of my ex-girlfriends are completely insane" or, "Feminists take it way too far." Like calm down Chad, nobody asked. These also tend to be the same kind of people who complain about being way too nice and use that to explain why people don't like them. Oops, sorry to call you out if this sounds like you. Luckily these are only red flags to some people, eventually, we should be able to find people who don't see our behavior as cringy, and continue to get to know us regardless.

cheezburger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Feminists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
Related
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Innocent Dating Behaviours, Or Red Flags?

It is common to struggle to understand behaviours of others while dating online, and to identify behaviours that are harmful. Behaviours demonstrate a person's attachment style, social skills, emotional regulatory skills, general attitudes, and boundaries. Understanding difficult and harmful behaviours can help protect you emotionally, and help identify high-conflict situations.
Mental HealthThe Eagle-Tribune

'Red flags' for hoarding must be taken seriously

Q: I have a casual acquaintance I’ll call Sarah. Together, we go out to dinner or attend social events. When we pick Sarah up, I am never invited into her home. A mutual friend described the apartment as extremely cluttered, with piles of newspapers, magazines, and clothes covering almost every surface. My friend is convinced Sarah is hoarding, and now I wonder if that is true. Sarah is highly educated, with a successful career, and we don’t understand how this has happened to someone with her background. Is there any way to obtain help even if she doesn’t recognize she has a problem?
Restaurantsmashed.com

The Real Reason People Are Calling Out Restaurant Dress Codes

Staying up-to-date with fashion trends is an almost impossible challenge. One minute only expensive suits and a sleek hairstyle will make the grade, whereas the next dressing up as a fluffy pumpkin and wearing sandals is suddenly the outfit of choice. Chasing an Olympic sprinter would be an easier task than trying to keep up with fashion.
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Dot

‘People are still questioning if fatphobia exists?’: People call out device that magnetically locks your jaw shut

There’s a reason why weight loss is a multi-billion-dollar industry, as no shortage of fad diets from Kardashian-stamped tummy teas to keto nutrition plans can attest. But researchers in the U.K. have now come up with a weight loss device so absurdly archaic that it involves magnetically locking the user’s jaw so they can only consume a liquid diet.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

4 Red Flags Your Partner Talks To You In An Unhealthy Way

Most of the time you spend with your partner is probably going to involve some form of communication. Whether you're trying to get your joint schedule for the week solidified, or you're having intense conversations about things going on in your relationship — how you and your partner talk to each other can make a big difference in the way your partnership plays out in the long run. That's why knowing how to spot the red flags your partner talks to you in an unhealthy way is crucial.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Calls Out Sha'Carri Richardson: "She Failed Us As A People"

In contrast to the number of voices in the hip-hop community coming out in support of Sha’Carri Richardson, following her suspension for a positive marijuana test, Wack 100 says that she has "failed us as a people" as far as he is concerned. The United States Anti-Doping Association announced her suspension earlier this week, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults Terminally Sick Girl in a Hospital Queue, Gets Taught a Lesson Immediately — Story of the Day

A rude lady started yelling at a young pale girl who wanted to cut the line at the hospital, but the doctor heard the conversation and decided to teach her a lesson. No one likes standing in line, and going to the hospital for any non-emergency can take all morning. That's why Mrs. Jade Saunders decided to get up really early and start queuing. She got there before anyone else.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy