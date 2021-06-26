People Call Out Subtle Things They Hear That Are Obvious Red Flags
We all have certain sayings that make us cringe. It's hard to look at someone in the same way after they say something like, "All of my ex-girlfriends are completely insane" or, "Feminists take it way too far." Like calm down Chad, nobody asked. These also tend to be the same kind of people who complain about being way too nice and use that to explain why people don't like them. Oops, sorry to call you out if this sounds like you. Luckily these are only red flags to some people, eventually, we should be able to find people who don't see our behavior as cringy, and continue to get to know us regardless.cheezburger.com