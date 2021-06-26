Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Steals base Friday

Mookie Betts isn't having his typical stellar season — his .253 batting average would be the lowest of his career, and his name hasn't been in the mix for the MVP Award all that much, which is unusual for him. In fact, he currently has +6000 odds, which is behind names like Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. It's not that he's having a bad year, either, seeing as his 3.0 bWAR is sixth among position players in the National League to this point. But anything short of exceptional means that Betts is falling short of expectations, and he'll have to get hot in the second half to bring his numbers up to the norm.