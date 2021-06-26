Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Steals base Friday

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Betts went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs. Betts got on for the first time all night via a sixth-inning walk and then later singled, stole a base and scored on a Max Muncy homer in the eighth. The 28-year-old is slashing .237/.366/.449 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 40:46 BB:K. Betts is currently on pace for the lowest batting average in his eight-year career, likely due to the fact that his BABIP is sitting at .267, which would be the lowest mark during his tenure as a professional.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Cubs#Babip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Hits homer Friday

McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs. McKinstry led off the third with a solo shot to center field to put the Dodgers up 2-1. It was the 26-year-old's first home run since April 14 and his fourth overall of the year. He's slashing .248/.302/.429 with 11 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 14 runs scored, a steal and an 8:32 BB:K. The Dodgers have recently gotten all their everyday players back from injury aside from Corey Seager (hand), which will make it tough for McKinstry to see consistent playing time moving forward.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer lead Dodgers over Giants

June 29 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts belted his 10th home run of the season and pitcher Trevor Bauer allowed two runs over six innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a win in a rivalry series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Betts went 2 for 3 with an...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Gets win Friday

Treinen (2-3) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings Friday against the Cubs. He allowed one hit and struck out two as he picked up his second win of the year. Treinen entered with two men on and one out in the seventh and allowed the Cubs to tie up the game on a sacrifice fly by Joc Pederson. The 32-year-old then allowed Javier Baez to lead off the eighth with a single but struck out Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras before getting Eric Sogard to line out to end the inning. Treinen has had a nice year after showing some signs of regression over the last two seasons. He owns a 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB as one of the Dodgers' top arms in the bullpen.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Mookie Betts casually shows off hand-eye skills with impressive mid-at-bat stunt

Mookie Betts isn't having his typical stellar season — his .253 batting average would be the lowest of his career, and his name hasn't been in the mix for the MVP Award all that much, which is unusual for him. In fact, he currently has +6000 odds, which is behind names like Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. It's not that he's having a bad year, either, seeing as his 3.0 bWAR is sixth among position players in the National League to this point. But anything short of exceptional means that Betts is falling short of expectations, and he'll have to get hot in the second half to bring his numbers up to the norm.
MLBPosted by
ABC10

Betts, Muncy early HRs propel Bauer, Dodgers over Giants 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mookie Betts and Max Muncy had back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 in a battle of the long ball. All of the runs at Dodger Stadium came on solo shots. Will Smith also...
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Betts keys Dodgers' 9-run rally in win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win. The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning...
MLBWhittier Daily News

Dodgers Muncy, Taylor and Betts named All-Stars

WASHINGTON >> The Dodgers will have a player in the starting lineup at the All-Star Game after all. Max Muncy was one of three Dodgers — along with surprise choices Chris Taylor and Mookie Betts — named Sunday as reserves on the National League team for the game on July 13 at Coors Field. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (who will manage the NL team) said he would start Muncy at DH and bat him second in the lineup.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Helps Push COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts in Los Angeles

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is doing his part to encourage the people of Los Angeles to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The team was originally pretty quiet on vaccines, citing personal health decisions as a reason that players did not initially discuss getting theirs. But Betts was out in the community...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Tallies eighth steal

Taylor went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins. In addition to collecting two of the team's nine hits, Taylor also played three different positions in the 10-inning contest, starting at second base before shifting to left field and later playing center. That versatility is a big part of what makes the veteran so valuable to the Dodgers and was likely a factor in the first All-Star selection of his career. Taylor is slashing .274/.383/.453 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI, eight stolen bases and a 13.3 percent walk rate on the campaign.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Marlins out to steal series from Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who arrived in Miami on a nine-game winning streak, are suddenly in a mini-slump. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who has yet to announce his starting pitcher for Wednesday's third game of a four-contest series against the Miami Marlins, will try to guide his team back to the win column after two losses in a row.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts is Not Happy with His 2021 Season so Far

This season has been full of highs and lows for not only the Dodgers but one of their star athletes, Mookie Betts. On Tuesday, during a press conference, Betts admitted that he has not been playing as well as he would like. So far this season, Betts is at a...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Marlins Game Preview: Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger & Max Muncy Return To Lineup

I think we've just got to go out there and take good at-bats collectively, play a clean game defensively and see what happens. Looking to help the Dodgers start a new winning streak is Tony Gonsolin, who makes his fifth start and sixth overall appearance of the season. He last pitched in relief on July 1 against the Washington Nationals, allowing one run over three innings of work with four strikeouts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy