Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Hits homer Friday
McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs. McKinstry led off the third with a solo shot to center field to put the Dodgers up 2-1. It was the 26-year-old's first home run since April 14 and his fourth overall of the year. He's slashing .248/.302/.429 with 11 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 14 runs scored, a steal and an 8:32 BB:K. The Dodgers have recently gotten all their everyday players back from injury aside from Corey Seager (hand), which will make it tough for McKinstry to see consistent playing time moving forward.www.cbssports.com