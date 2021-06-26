Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Hits homer Friday

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs. McKinstry led off the third with a solo shot to center field to put the Dodgers up 2-1. It was the 26-year-old's first home run since April 14 and his fourth overall of the year. He's slashing .248/.302/.429 with 11 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 14 runs scored, a steal and an 8:32 BB:K. The Dodgers have recently gotten all their everyday players back from injury aside from Corey Seager (hand), which will make it tough for McKinstry to see consistent playing time moving forward.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Corey Seager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Fields grounders Friday

Seager (hand) worked out at Dodger Stadium on Friday, fielding ground balls and making throws from shortstop, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. While Seager's workout suggests that his broken right hand has been healing as hoped, it's also a reminder that the shortstop isn't quite ready for a weekend rehab assignment as previously planned. In fact, according to MLB.com, Seager will remain with the Dodgers during their current homestand, which runs until Tuesday. He could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter, and there remains a good chance that he'll be back with the big club in early July.
MLBchatsports.com

Zach Davies, Cubs throw first combined no-hitter in franchise history in win vs. Dodgers

Though he didn’t get the full game, Zach Davies and the Chicago Cubs officially recorded the seventh no-hitter of the season on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Cubs threw a combined no-hitter in their 4-0 win over the Dodgers on Thursday, marking the first combined no-hitter in franchise history. Davies threw six innings before relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel came in to take it the rest of the way.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Gets win Friday

Treinen (2-3) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings Friday against the Cubs. He allowed one hit and struck out two as he picked up his second win of the year. Treinen entered with two men on and one out in the seventh and allowed the Cubs to tie up the game on a sacrifice fly by Joc Pederson. The 32-year-old then allowed Javier Baez to lead off the eighth with a single but struck out Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras before getting Eric Sogard to line out to end the inning. Treinen has had a nice year after showing some signs of regression over the last two seasons. He owns a 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB as one of the Dodgers' top arms in the bullpen.
MLBnumberfire.com

Chris Taylor hitting sixth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is starting in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Taylor will patrol center field after Cody Bellinger was sent to the bench on Saturday night. In a righty versus righty matchup against Alec Mills, our models project Taylor to score 11.1 FanDuel points at...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Steals base Friday

Betts went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs. Betts got on for the first time all night via a sixth-inning walk and then later singled, stole a base and scored on a Max Muncy homer in the eighth. The 28-year-old is slashing .237/.366/.449 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 44 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 40:46 BB:K. Betts is currently on pace for the lowest batting average in his eight-year career, likely due to the fact that his BABIP is sitting at .267, which would be the lowest mark during his tenure as a professional.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Cody Bellinger’s walk-off homer lifts Dodgers over Cubs

This time, a line drive by the Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward appeared to slice inside the left-field foul pole for a tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning on Saturday. But the home run call was overturned after a conference among the umpiring crew and a video replay review. But Cody Bellinger left no doubt in the ninth inning.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Homers against Nationals

Beaty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Nationals. Beaty tied Sunday's game with his fourth home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning. The 28-year-old has started in just six of the last 16 games, and he hadn't homered since June 1. He's now slashing .252/.342/.382 with 28 RBI and 19 runs this year.
MLBWTOP

Alfaro homers in 8th, Marlins end Dodgers’ 9-game streak

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Alfaro, who was 2-for-31 in his previous nine games, drove a slider from Dodgers reliever Victor González (3-1)...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Zach McKinstry Needed To Correct Eye Issue When Making Contact

While the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Kiké Hernandez in free agency this past offseason, the team has relied on Zach McKinstry and Chris Taylor to fill the super utility role. Both got off to an encouraging start this year, but McKinstry then suffered a right oblique strain. McKinstry returned from...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: Homers Doom DeSclafani in Loss to Dodgers

What we learned as Giants fall to Dodgers in series opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants could not have gotten off to a worse start Monday night, but that's not what they'll regret. Anthony DeSclafani gave up back-to-back homers to start the night but the lineup then...
MLBdailydodgers.com

The Sports Report: McKinstry’s grand slam helps Dodgers beat Cubs, 7-1

I was getting some swing and misses on the slider, I was able to use it to both sides of the plate, and I told Dave [Roberts, Dodgers manager] that any time you get to pitch a 4:15 p.m. game in Dodger Stadium with the shadows, it's a good game," Kershaw said. It's not easy to see there, so I'll take it for sure.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: On base three times Friday

Muncy went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 victory versus the Nationals. Muncy contributed an RBI single in the Dodgers' nine-run seventh inning. That was his only hit of the game, but the first baseman also reached base twice via walk. His 19.2 percent walk rate ranks second in the majors behind Joey Gallo, and Muncy trails only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a .420 OBP. Muncy has collected exactly one hit in each of his past six games, with four of those knocks leaving the park.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Alfaro hits a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning in 5-4 win over Dodgers

Miami reliever Zach Pop allowed Albert Pujols' leadoff single and then walked Will Smith and Muncy. David Hess (1-0) walked Gavin Lux to force in a run and allowed Bellinger's game-tying sacrifice fly. In his Marlins debut, Hess kept it tied, walking Betts before he retired Chris Taylor on a flyball to right and struck out A.J. Pollock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy