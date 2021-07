Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A warm front moves through today. It will increase the humidity and heat. Then, late this evening a line of thunderstorms moves in across the western U.P. Initially this line could be severe with strong winds, hail, and rain. As the line moves through it will weaken. Showers and storms will be across the east tomorrow morning. Drier more pleasant moves in on Sunday.