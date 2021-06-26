Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Residents Watch As Unlocked Jeep Is Stolen From Driveway Of Fairfield County Home, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0MK0_0ag0srv500
Stephen Mather Road in Darien. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County family woke up to an unfortunate sight as they watched their Jeep being stolen from their driveway, police said.

The Darien Police Department received a report from a Stephen Mather Road resident who was woken up at 2:24 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 to the sound of a car starting.

According to police, while investigating the car starting, they found their 2020 Jeep Wrangler pulling out of the driveway after it had been left unlocked with both sets of keys inside.

Police noted that inside the Jeep, there was also a purse that contained cash, IDs, and bank cards.

Later that day, the New Haven Police Department notified investigators in Darien that the Jeep had been recovered in the city at approximately 5:45 p.m. on June 16.

The investigation into the stolen Jeep is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact investigators at the Darien Police Department by calling (203) 662-5300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Darien, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Jeep
Related
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman Caught With PCP After Banging On Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman from Westchester County was arrested for allegedly possessing PCP after police in Fairfield County received a report of her banging on a car door in a parking garage. Kelli Bonnet, age 29, of White Plains, was arrested by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, July 6, after officers responded to Greenwich Plaza in the underground lot for a report of a woman "banging" on a car door.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Stole, Sold Calf, Authorities Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing a misdemeanor larceny charge for allegedly stealing a calf and then selling it. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Olive man who investigators believe stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and sold it.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.
Lodi, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Restaurant Manager From Lodi Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A restaurant manager from Lodi was charged with trafficking child porn, authorities said. A months-long Internet child pornography investigation found that Michael Caruso, 31, “used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Police Officers Hospitalized After Long Island Crash

Two police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser crashed on a busy Long Island roadway. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 in Freeport. Nassau County Police First Precinct officers were responding to a call while traveling eastbound on East Seaman Avenue. The officers' vehicle left the...

Comments / 3

Community Policy