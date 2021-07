Any Chelsea sale of Tammy Abraham to another Premier League side like Aston Villa is risky and will likely come back to haunt the Blues as has been suggested here before. However, if they (whoever the “they” is that makes transfer decisions) decide that he is superfluous to the club’s needs, then the deal should be predicated on one condition. In the case of Aston Villa, that condition is perfectly clear, the deal sends Jack Grealish back to Chelsea as part of an Abraham plus cash deal.