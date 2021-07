While there was a 10-knot breeze coming off Noyac Bay, it was unbearably hot on the morning of June 30 at Cedar Beach on the southernmost edge of Great Hog Neck in Southold. The air was thick with humidity, with a "real feel" temperature that approached 95 degrees. I pulled down my hat to absorb the beads of sweat that had formed on my forehead as I walked around to the back of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Center. Despite the oppressive heat, I wanted to ensure that I would receive my yearly allotment of 1,000 oyster spat that would ultimately be raised to maturity at my dock.