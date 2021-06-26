Cancel
Politics

Letter: Funding township roads needs updating

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in a 6 by 6 mile township that has no hard surfaced roads, about 20 miles of poor quality county gravel roads and 29 miles of township gravel roads that our township officials are charged with the maintenance and repair of. In 1995 our ability to raise taxes to keep up with the costs of doing that was capped by the state government letting us levy about $1,000 more than in 1995. To make up for rising costs we have had to opt out creating another layer of needless paperwork.

