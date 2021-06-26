Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 03:11:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. KSC059-270515- /O.CON.KTOP.FL.W.0028.000000T0000Z-210629T0811Z/ /LNEK1.1.ER.210627T1800Z.210628T0000Z.210628T1017Z.NO/ 914 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Pottawatomie Creek at Lane. * Until early Tuesday morning. * At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 20.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall to 19.4 feet and begin rising again just after midnight tonight. It will rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue to rise to 23.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor low land flooding begins along the creek. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Douglas Road floods about a quarter mile northwest of Lane. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Cloud Road, also known as the road to Richmond floods. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Pottawatomie Creek at Lane affecting Franklin County. Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett affecting Anderson County.