Flood Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 20:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. KSC003-270515- /O.CON.KTOP.FL.W.0029.210626T1432Z-210628T0149Z/ /GRTK1.1.ER.210627T0515Z.210627T0600Z.210627T1200Z.NO/ 914 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 26.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Flood waters overflow the north bank and flood cultivated fields north of the creek. Target Area: Anderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Pottawatomie Creek at Lane affecting Franklin County. Pottawatomie Creek near Garnett affecting Anderson County.