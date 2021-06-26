Cancel
Filming wraps on Ben Whishaw's BBC series 'This is Going to Hurt'

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtONx_0ag0rEyJ00
Filming has wrapped on Ben Whishaw's seven-part BBC series, "This is Going to Hurt."  File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Filming has ended on the BBC limited series, This is Going to Hurt.

The seven-episode adaptation of Adam Kay's book will star Ben Whishaw, Harriet Walter, Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, Alex Jennings and Rory Fleck Byrne.

Kay wrote and produced the series.

Lucy Forbes directed the first four episodes and Tom Kingsley helmed the other three.

It follows a doctor "who we find wending his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy -- junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities," a synopsis said.

"Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life and death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him."

UPI News

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
