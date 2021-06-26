Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sources: Pirates ink former Cardinals pitching prospect Shelby Miller to minor league deal

By Jason Mackey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — The Pirates have added to their pitching depth in an intriguing way by signing former All-Star Shelby Miller to a minor league contract, sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Saturday. Miller, 30, was a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2009 and quickly became St. Louis’ top...

www.post-gazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelby Miller
Person
Trevor Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Minor League#Pirates#Baseball America#Cubs#National League Rookie#Diamondbacks#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Bucs to sign Miller to Minors deal (source)

ST. LOUIS -- The Pirates are adding another veteran depth option in their Triple-A rotation. A source confirmed Saturday that right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller is signing a Minor League deal with the Pirates and will report to Indianapolis. Miller, a former first-round Draft selection by the Cardinals in 2009, has...
MLB977rocks.com

Pirates Beat Cardinals 5-4

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cardinals 5-4 Friday night. Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits and scored twice in the game. Jacob Stallings also got an RBI. Pirates and Cardinals will play again this afternoon at 2:15 p.m. You can hear coverage of that game on WISR 680am starting at 1:50 p.m.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals, Pirates in rain delay at Busch

The Cardinals and Pirates are in a rain delay at Busch Stadium, with the Cardinals trailing 7-0 after five innings. The Cardinals have yet to have a base runner against Pirates pitcher Max Kranick, who is making his major-league debut. All 15 Cardinals to come to the plate have been retired.
MLBchatsports.com

Minors Matters: Pirates Minor League report - 6/29/2021

No. 1 - Nick Gonzales. Gonzales returned after missing five weeks with a broken pinky finger and wasted no time making an impact for High-A Greensboro. The club’s top pick in the 2020 draft homered in his first game back Saturday against Greenville and followed that up by homering Sunday against the Drive. Gonzales went 3 for 9 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the two weekend games.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates sign two-time All-Star Dee Strange-Gordon to minors deal

The Pirates signed infielder Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports (Twitter link). Strange-Gordon will report to Pittsburgh’s Triple-A affiliate. As Passan notes, Strange-Gordon has made it almost a full circuit around the NL Central within the last five months. He was previously released from minor...
MLBaudacy.com

Former Pirate Tabata leave WV Power for Mexican League

It was only a little over a month ago when former Pirates outfielder Jose Tabata signed a deal with the West Virginia Power (the Class A affiliate of the Pirates from 2009-2018). His contract, along with two other Power players, were picked up by the Sultanes de Monterrey (Monterrey Sultans)...
MLBBakersfield Californian

As automated strike zones are tested in minor leagues, Pirates catchers see uncertain future

Aesthetically, there doesn’t appear to be much of a difference between computerized strike zones and the traditional, human umpire strike zone. Major League Baseball has begun experimenting with automated balls and strikes in the Low-A Southeast League, where the Pirates’ Low-A affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders, play. The teams there were sent a schedule before the season for when their balls and strikes would be called by an umpire and when they would be called by a computer. Bradenton manager Jonathan Johnston says it typically breaks down to four computerized strike zones and two umpire-called strike zones per week.
MLBDaily Star

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will face off on Friday. The Mets are 26-12 in home games...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Anderson, Pirates to face Stroman, Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (46-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +167; over/under is 5...
MLBwmleader.com

Shohei Ohtani no longer AL MVP favorite

Maybe Shohei Ohtani being surpassed as AL MVP favorite is just wishful thinking from BetMGM. Ohtani’s unbelievable season for the Los Angeles Angels is a problem for BetMGM. Ohtani, who opened at +1100 odds to win AL MVP, has 41.1% of tickets and 39.5% of the money on him to win the award. Ohtani has 25 homers, second in the AL, and a 2.58 ERA. We’ve never seen anything like this in the past century of Major League Baseball. Ohtani is the biggest liability BetMGM has in the AL MVP futures market. His current odds at BetMGM are +105.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Of Prospects and Rosters, Part III: Pitching (upper minors)

In this part, the examination shifts to Arizona’s pitching prospects. Pitching is this farm system’s strength. That shouldn’t come as a surprise for anyone. Other than 2017, when Mike Hazen first came on board, and during a time he openly admits he was not as prepared for the draft as he would have liked, Arizona’s drafts have been pitcher heavy at the top. 2018 saw the Diamondbacks make six of their first nine signed picks (six of ten overall thanks to the Matt McLain affair) come from the pitching ranks. In 2019, it was six of 10 picks, including selections 2-6. In 2020, it was four out of five total picks in the draft. Three of those four are already making waves. When looking at the few position players which were selected above or among the pitchers in those three years, the players that one sees are Jake McCarthy and Corbin Carroll. Both of those players were touched on in part two of this series as having potential good value for this franchise, with McCarthy two months from essentially awaiting injury or trade to get a shot at the Majors.
BaseballCody Enterprise

Pitching big focus for minor league

At the minor league level, it’s all about the pitching. This is the age group in Little League where players begin to pitch to each other and during a recent game, when the Braves faced off against the Braves (yes, two different Braves teams), it was a favorite position for most.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Week nine minor league review

All of the Yankees’ minor league affiliates remain in first place nine weeks into the season. With the announcement this week that there will be limited minor league playoffs in late September, the Yankees are currently positioned to be well represented in any playoff scenario. This week, the Yankees rode outstanding pitching performances to three individuals winning pitcher of the week for their given league.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Burleson powers his way to a promotion in Cardinals' minor-league system

Before he was promoted to Class AAA on Monday, much-publicized Nolan Gorman wasn’t the only lefthanded power prospect batting in the heart of the lineup at Class AA Springfield. Alec Burleson, a second-round compensatory draft pick from East Carolina in 2020, has a total of 10 homers at Springfield and...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles minor league week in review: Delmarva and Norfolk dominate, pitching rules the week

Baltimore Orioles, Norfolk, Zac Lowther, Grayson Rodriguez, Luis Ortiz, Luis Gonzalez, Renyel Pinto, Kevin Smith, Gulf Coast League, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Welcome to Camden Chat’s weekly minor league review post, chock-full of goodies from the past week in the Orioles’ system. And just yesterday, a slew of new O’s minor leaguers joined the fun as the club’s two affiliates in the Florida Complex League (formerly known as the Gulf Coast League) began their seasons in Sarasota.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 7/4: Affiliates split their games, but there was good pitching all around

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 8, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2. Everything was coming up Norfolk on Saturday. After struggling at the plate this season, Tides hitters exploded for 11 hits and eight runs. Catcher Brett Cumberland led the hit parade with two home runs. Cumberland had a 3-for-5 day that puts him at .231 with an .829 OPS on the season. Jahmai Jones, another name fans are clamoring for to reach Baltimore soon, reached base five times with three hits and two walks. He’s hitting .296 with a .916 OPS. Mason McCoy homered and hit a two-RBI double. Tyler Nevin had an RBI and a walk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy