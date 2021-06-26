TReC hosts art exhibit in partnership with Community Missions

Some of the artwork created by individuals living with mental illness being showcased in a new art gallery located at TReC, the co-working incubator operated by Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute. (Contribiuted photo)

Artwork created by individuals living with mental illness will be showcased in a new art gallery located at TReC, the co-working incubator operated by Niagara University’s Niagara Global Tourism Institute. The exhibit, a partnership between TReC and Community Missions, will be unveiled during an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at TReC, 616 Niagara St., Niagara Falls.

Students in the Niagara Visions PROS (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services) program’s Art for Mental Health class created the work that will be on display and available for purchase in the “Art as Therapy” exhibit. Each artist will also be featured in a short video that can be accessed through AReveryware, an augmented reality platform.

“Our goal for TReC has always been for the space to be a platform, a place to showcase entrepreneurship, Niagara University, and our Niagara Falls community,” said Roscoe Naguit, TReC assistant director. “This partnership is another example of the artistic talent and vibrancy of Niagara Falls and its residents.”

Community Missions’ Niagara Visions PROS program is a comprehensive, recovery-oriented program for individuals with psychiatric disabilities in Niagara County that integrates treatment, support, and rehabilitation in a manner that facilitates recovery. Participants in its Art for Mental Health class learn how they can incorporate art into their recovery.

“The work in this show is a representation of art created by people who experience mental illness,” said Sandie Crocker, art therapist at Niagara Visions PROS. “Producing art has brought them an escape. Many of us have experienced depression or anxiety in response to major events in our life. We realize how painful it can be.”

Proceeds from the sale of artwork will go directly to the artist and to support the Art for Mental Health class.

To register for the opening reception of this ongoing exhibit, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-celebration-of-community-through-art-tickets-160240400351.

The Niagara Global Tourism Institute, a Niagara University-led initiative, was established in 2014 to foster collaborative partnerships between the public and private sector to transform the regional tourism industry. It operates with a focus on research, skills development, entrepreneurship, and technology. For more information, please visit https://trecbyngti.com/