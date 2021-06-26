Cancel
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (2021) Movie Trailer 2: An Abomination is Present as Simu Liu Confronts His Past

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer 2. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has released the second movie trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021). View here the first Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film trailer. Cast and crew. Destin Daniel...

film-book.com
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Fans Debate if Professor Hulk Would Get Crushed by Abomination After the Shang-Chi Trailer

Abomination is back. We knew Tim Roth was going to return to play the character in Disney+'s She-Hulk opposite Tatiana Maslany (Jen Walters/She-Hulk) and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner but, as it turns out, the long-time Marvel villain is going to return sooner than thought. Marvel Studios released the second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Thursday night and in a post-logo stinger tacked onto the end of the trailer, Abomination faces off against Wong (Benedict Wong) in the fighting ring we were introduced to in the movie's first teaser.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The hidden reference to Captain America in the new Shang-Chi trailer

This week a new sneak peek of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, and has given a lot to talk about. This week Marvel Studios has revealed a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, and with it, a host of easter eggs and first appearances. Highlighting in the return of Abomination, a character last seen in 2008 in The incredible Hulk by Edward Norton, anticipating the already confirmed appearance of the character in the Disney + series, She Hulk. In fact, the villain apparently faces another familiar character in this scene: Doctor Strange’s partner, Wong.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Shang-Chi #2 Preview – Shang-Chi vs. Captain America?!

APR210861 – SHANG-CHI #2 BUSTOS SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99. (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu. • There's a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it. • But Shang-Chi and his Five...
MoviesPosted by
K945

‘Shang-Chi’ Trailer: An Old Marvel Villain Returns

The full Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer is here, as promised by this morning’s brief teaser. It contains a lot more action involving Tony Leung’s Mandarin, who talks about how the Ten Rings “gave our family power.” (In this film, the Mandarin is also Shang-Chi’s father.) And we see the Ten Rings in action; they can be thrown almost like boomerangs, and they also shoot energy. In the comics, the Mandarin’s rings were exactly that, ten rings worn on each of his fingers. In the film, they’re more like fancy bracelets, worn five to an arm.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Shang-Chi: Chinese Still On The Fence

The Chinese appear to be still on the fence regarding Marvel's Shang-Chi, as while the reactions to the latest trailer are better than the first, some fans from China still don't like what they see, which could be alarming to Kevin Feige as China is the number two movie market in the world.
MoviesIGN

Shang-Chi Trailer Teases Two More Marvel Characters - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

We got a brand new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it's got the Internet all abuzz about some unexpected Marvel characters we didn't expect to see. Dipping way back into the archives, Marvel Studios showed us a brief scene with Abomination fighting a sorcerer who appears to be Doctor Strange's best bud, Wong, in a cage match. Actor Tim Roth, who originally portrayed Abomination, is scheduled to return as the villain in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. Many fans online have speculated that Fin Fang Foom made an appearance in the Shang-Chi trailer, due to his ties to The Mandarin, the big bad villain of the film. As possible as it may seem, it's more than likely not in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but the Great Protector. Not to mention actor Simu Liu has already dispelled the rumors in an interview with NBC News of Fin Fang Foom being in the movie, reportedly admitting he was happy that certain questionable elements from the source material were excluded from the film. In other news, While we never got a Mass Effect movie, we may be getting a TV series. Mass Effect project director Mac Walters recently gave some insight on why the movie, which was announced back in 2010 by Legendary Pictures, fell apart. Speaking to Business Insider, Walters talks about how the expansive and story-rich universe of Mass Effect was just way too much to pack into a movie-length feature. And finally,a Supernatural prequel series was announced yesterday that'll focus on Sam and Dean's parents. The name of the show: The Winchesters, with Jensen Ackles serving as executive producer, alongside his wife, Danneel Ackles. We break it all down in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Channels Loki’s Mobius in New Photos

Simu Liu will soon be seen starring in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which recently released a new trailer. Liu has made it clear time and time again that he's a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has posted a lot about the recent Disney+ series since they began earlier this year. In Liu's latest Twitter posts, he pays a hilarious tribute to Loki's Mobius M. Mobius, the character played by Owen Wilson. In the show's second episode, Mobius revealed his dream of riding a jet ski, which delighted fans, and Liu's recent outing on some jet skis would certainly make Mobius jealous.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Marvel Drops Second Trailer For Upcoming "Shang Chi" Movie

The onslaught of COVID-19 has deprived Marvel fans of new movie instalments for far too long, but that is set to change with the September release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fans were treated to a second action-packed trailer yesterday that highlights the movie's epic fight scenes as well as the struggle that carries throughout the movie: Shang-Chi vs. his father. Shang-Chi, who is heir to his father's martial arts legacy, must fight against him and the nefarious attacks that he commits.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms The Shang-Chi Trailer's Surprise Match-Up

Last Thursday, the second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped, and it gave us more context for what we can expect from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. But as Marvel trailers often do, a surprise was saved for the end. We caught a quick glimpse of a cage fight between a monstrous humanoid and a sorcerer, and fans quickly speculated that this was familiar MCU characters Abomination and Wong facing off. Now Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that they were correct with that assumption.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Shang-Chi Trailer 2: Breakdown of the most action-packed MCU film yet!

The second trailer of Shang-Chi showcased the true power that the character will possess to defeat his evil father. Simu Liu, a popular Canadian Stuntman and Actor, didn’t pull off punches in the second action-packed trailer of the forthcoming MCU film. The trailer of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was released on Thursday during ESPN’s NBA Countdown. And boy it blew everyone’s mind!
MoviesElite Daily

This Surprise Cameo In The New Shang-Chi Trailer Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

Marvel’s Phase 4 is a new world for the ongoing comic-based franchise. After spending the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe focusing mainly on white male superheroes, Phase IV is deliberately embracing a more diverse pantheon. That includes the full set of Eternals characters coming in November of 2021, as well as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will arrive ahead of it in September.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Kevin Feige Confirms Abomination’s Return In Shang-Chi

Kevin Feige Confirms Abomination’s Return In Shang-Chi Way back in 2008, Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky transformed into the Abomination in Incredible Hulk, and he hasn’t been seen since. Regardless, Marvel announced last year that Roth will reprise his role in She-Hulk. However, last week’s trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings revealed that Abomination’s return is happening sooner than expected.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Abomination: 6 Questions We Have About The Hulk Villain's Appearance In Shang-Chi

There was already a lot of anticipation for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings after that incredible first trailer, but the latest look at the upcoming Simu Liu movie may have topped it. Fans were floored when a familiar face appeared in the second trailer, especially considering it was a face not many were expecting. Abomination is back, and there's a litany of questions that come along with him.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Confirmed the presence of Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, who will fight against a character from Dr. Strange

The most recent trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed us several interesting details from the movie. One of them was a brief appearance of Abomination, a character belonging to Phase 1 of the MCU. A very unfriendly kind of Hulk, for those who do not know the character. Now, Kevin Faige, head of Marvel, has shared more information about the character in the new Marvel movie.

