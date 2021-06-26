SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (2021) Movie Trailer 2: An Abomination is Present as Simu Liu Confronts His Past

We got a brand new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it's got the Internet all abuzz about some unexpected Marvel characters we didn't expect to see. Dipping way back into the archives, Marvel Studios showed us a brief scene with Abomination fighting a sorcerer who appears to be Doctor Strange's best bud, Wong, in a cage match. Actor Tim Roth, who originally portrayed Abomination, is scheduled to return as the villain in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk. Many fans online have speculated that Fin Fang Foom made an appearance in the Shang-Chi trailer, due to his ties to The Mandarin, the big bad villain of the film. As possible as it may seem, it's more than likely not in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings but the Great Protector. Not to mention actor Simu Liu has already dispelled the rumors in an interview with NBC News of Fin Fang Foom being in the movie, reportedly admitting he was happy that certain questionable elements from the source material were excluded from the film. In other news, While we never got a Mass Effect movie, we may be getting a TV series. Mass Effect project director Mac Walters recently gave some insight on why the movie, which was announced back in 2010 by Legendary Pictures, fell apart. Speaking to Business Insider, Walters talks about how the expansive and story-rich universe of Mass Effect was just way too much to pack into a movie-length feature. And finally,a Supernatural prequel series was announced yesterday that'll focus on Sam and Dean's parents. The name of the show: The Winchesters, with Jensen Ackles serving as executive producer, alongside his wife, Danneel Ackles. We break it all down in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson.