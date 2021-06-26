Cancel
Important New Instagram Upgrade Confirmed By Facebook

Some lucky users have just gained a powerful new feature on Instagram. It appears that Instagram is finally allowing users to upload media directly from a desktop browser. Since its inception, posting to Instagram has been a decidedly mobile-first affair. If you want to upload photos from your desktop computer, then you’re simply out of luck unless you have access to a tool such as Facebook’s Creator Studio or you’re willing to resort to other hacky solutions.

