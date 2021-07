The Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, June 15 with Florence Burrows and Marcia Lowers as hostesses. Activities Coordinator, Gabby Peterson, asked for volunteers for the Wine and Cheese on June 25. She said that Wesley Week Celebration will be next month. She needs volunteers for The Watermelon Walk on July 12 , The Ice Cream social on July 15, and the Memorial Service on July 28. There will be no bingo or coffee on July 16.