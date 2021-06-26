Cancel
Steve Keim recognizes value of building around Kyler Murray on his rookie contract

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinals General Manager Steve Keim thinks he has an incredibly valuable asset in a franchise quarterback who can not yet negotiate for a new contract. Kyler Murray is heading into Year 3 with the Cardinals and has a cap hit of just $9.76 million, a bargain for a franchise quarterback. Keim says that’s a great position for a G.M. to be in.

