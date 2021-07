The Chicago Cubs (42-36) are on one of their longest and most challenging road trips of the season and they are 1-3 on it thus far, totaling just nine runs. The trip continues Monday night with a visit to the NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers (45-33). They are the top two teams in the division, although going in different directions as Milwaukee is on a five-game winning streak to take a three-game division lead. It's an 8:10 p.m. ET first pitch from American Family Field.