To This Doctor, Medical Cannabis Is an 'Exit Drug'

By The Florida/Georgia Star
Florida Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. Marijuana has a history of being criticized as a “gateway drug,” meaning it’s the first step on a path leading to more potent and addictive narcotics. Dr. Joseph Rosado, an Orlando internist and qualified medical marijuana physician, passionately disputes that claim, dismissing it as an orchestrated lie that has been perpetuated since the early 1900s to demonize cannabis.

