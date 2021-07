ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a couple days of cloudy skies and falling rain, we will get a break with some sunshine under partly cloudy skies. The sun has continued to move in this morning, and it will remain across the region through the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be below average, but on the comfortable side with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Today is the day you want to enjoy the outdoors because as we head into Sunday, changes are once again expected with showers rolling in.