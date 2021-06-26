Cancel
TV & Videos

Game Of Thrones Star Lena Headey Reveals Filming One Memorable Scene Was A 'S--t Time'

By Rachel Romean
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Game of Thrones had more than a few memorable torture scenes during its run. The disgraced Theon Greyjoy got the brunt of it, but there were many residents of Westeros that found themselves strapped to tables during the course of the show’s eight seasons. If the scenes are hard to watch, they’re even harder to film. Lena Headey, a.k.a Cersei Lannister, revealed one particular GOT scene that turned even her stomach.

Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings stars reveal scrapped nudity scene in original trilogy

Lord of the Rings duo Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan have recalled a scrapped nude scene from the original trilogy. Taking a seat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, the Peregrin Took (that's Pippin to you and me) and Meriadoc Brandybuck (Merry) portrayers shared an anecdote that may raise an eyebrow or two.
TV & VideosComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Comments On Controversial Scene

Lena Headey is currently promoting her new action flick, Gunpowder Milkshake, which she's starring in alongside Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett. Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, so the series has come up during her recent press tour. While talking with Insider, Headey addressed the season six finale scene in which her character basically waterboards Septa Unella (Hannah Waddingham) with wine. Waddingham recently shared with Collider that filming that scene was, "other than childbirth, it was the worst day of my life."
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First look at Game of Thrones star in Netflix's Army of the Dead prequel

Netflix has revealed a first look at the upcoming Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves. The new movie is set to follow safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) in the days before he broke into safes. Going by the first look (which also includes Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel),...
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

HBO's GAME OF THRONES: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Casts Milly Alcock and Emily Carey

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have joined the cast of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, and they will have recurring roles in the HBO series from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. Alcok and Carey will play the young versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), respectively.
Behind Viral VideosPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Prequel Star Reacts to Casting News With Elated TikTok

Newly anointed Westerosi queen Emily Carey is overjoyed to be joining the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. On Tuesday, HBO announced that Carey would play a young version of Alicent Hightower on the series, while Milly Alcock will play a young version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Carey celebrated the casting news with her fans on social media.
TV & VideosComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Breaks Silence on Their Character's Controversial Death

Nathalie Emmanuel is currently promoting her newest movie F9, which marks her third entry into the franchise. However, before she was known as Ramsey, folks knew her as Missandei from Game of Thrones. Like so many characters on the iconic HBO series, Missandei did not survive the final season. Her death hit fans hard, especially since she was the show's only woman of color. During a recent chat with Vogue, Emmanuel opened up about the controversy surrounding her character's death.
TV & VideosComicBook

Stranger Things Season 4: David Harbour Compares Hopper to Gandalf

David Harbour is currently starring as Red Guardian in Marvel's Black Widow, which was finally released this week after over a year of delays. During the star's press tour for the movie, he's been getting some questions about his other highly-anticipated project, the fourth season of Stranger Things. During a recent chat with Collider, Harbour compared his character, Chief Jim Hopper, to Lord of the Rings' Gandalf.
WWETVOvermind

Five Actors That Are Nothing Like the Characters They Portray

Have you ever looked at an actor and wondered if they’re anything like the character they’re playing on-screen at that moment? One might hope that such is not the case since some of them have played a few nasty characters that a lot of people would rather see beaten within an inch of their lives rather than idolize. But in some cases, there are actors that appear to be the good person, the hero, and in real life, they could care less and might not be quite as brave. The trick is that they’re acting, which is what some folks can’t appear to get through their heads at times. It’s entirely possible to get so wrapped up in a movie or TV show that one will feel that the character they’re watching is what the actor is really like, but a lot of times this isn’t the case. Some actors will often take roles that are closer to who they really are, but a lot of them still take on roles that are their polar opposites, which one might think is kind of odd since they play those characters so well that it might be that they have that type of personality hidden deep beneath the surface.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Rogue One Star Reveals What Prop They Kept

Starring in a Star Wars movie will obviously come with countless memories about the experience, but many members of the cast and crew of each production still take home sentimental keepsakes from their time in a galaxy far, far away, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Felicity Jones revealing that she kept her character Jyn Erso's boots as a reminder of the experience. She also noted that, rather than necessarily being especially comfortable, the lengths she went to train in the boots meant she developed an unexpected attachment to them, inspiring her to keep them as a way to remember her time on the film.
MoviesHello Magazine

Ballygally Castle: the perfect base to explore Game of Thrones filming locations

Game of Thrones firmly put Northern Ireland on the map as a touristic destination when show bosses chose to film some of the fantasy series' most iconic scenes there. The country may only form the tip of the Emerald Isle, but thanks to its beautiful coastal roads, dramatic cliffs and spectacular glens, it's no wonder some 25 locations around Northern Ireland were used for filming.

