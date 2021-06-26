Game Of Thrones Star Lena Headey Reveals Filming One Memorable Scene Was A 'S--t Time'

Have you ever looked at an actor and wondered if they’re anything like the character they’re playing on-screen at that moment? One might hope that such is not the case since some of them have played a few nasty characters that a lot of people would rather see beaten within an inch of their lives rather than idolize. But in some cases, there are actors that appear to be the good person, the hero, and in real life, they could care less and might not be quite as brave. The trick is that they’re acting, which is what some folks can’t appear to get through their heads at times. It’s entirely possible to get so wrapped up in a movie or TV show that one will feel that the character they’re watching is what the actor is really like, but a lot of times this isn’t the case. Some actors will often take roles that are closer to who they really are, but a lot of them still take on roles that are their polar opposites, which one might think is kind of odd since they play those characters so well that it might be that they have that type of personality hidden deep beneath the surface.