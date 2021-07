The #1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington had a lot to say in the leadup to one of the biggest trilogies going down in the UFC on July 10. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena and will enjoy a sold-out crowd. The first time the two met was in 2014 where the brash Irishman knocked Poirier out cold in the opening round. Then, the Louisiana native would exact his revenge after nearly seven years when the two fought at UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2. The show was a massive success and did around 1.6 million pay-per-view in sales.