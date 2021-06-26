What Really Happened To Henry Foots After My 600-Lb Life?

For nine seasons, viewers have tuned in to TLC's medical reality show "My 600-lb Life" to watch people cope with remarkable challenges. During that time, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, who specializes in morbid obesity, has helped dozens of patients shed massive amounts of weight to reclaim their lives and bodies. For the majority of Dr. Now's patients featured on the series, the process, while challenging, has proved successful. Take, for instance, Season 4's Milla Clark, who began her journey at 751 pounds before slimming down to 155 pounds with Dr. Now's help (via InTouch). Others, however, did not succeed. Season 6's Schenee Murry-Hawkins, for example, who weighed in at 712 pounds and struggled with Dr. Now's calorie-restricted diet, dropped out of the program after 8 months and achieved a net loss of less than one pound (via The Cinemaholic).