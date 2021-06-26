2 dead, at least 26 wounded in overnight city shootings, including two 4-victim attacks, police say

Two men are dead and at least 25 other people were wounded in city shootings since Friday night, including two four-victim attacks, Chicago police said.

A fatal shooting happened early Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood around 4:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street, police said.

A 26-year-old man was discovered lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The most recent shooting happened about 9 a.m. in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood in the 2300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Two men, ages 21 and 26, were sitting in a vehicle at a traffic light when another vehicle approached and someone fired shots. The younger man was struck in the head and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man suffered a wound to the right leg and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Earlier Saturday, four men were wounded in a shooting in the West Rogers Park neighborhood in the 6100 block of North McCormick Boulevard, police said.

About 5:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man, along with three other men between the ages of 20 to 25, were involved in an argument with another individual, who pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The older man suffered a wound to the chest and leg, and was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead. Two men, ages 20 to 25, suffered gunshots to the right leg and got themselves to Swedish Hospital. A fourth victim, 25, was shot in the stomach and went to Evanston Hospital, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., two men, ages 20 and 27, were driving in separate vehicles in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when they both were struck by gunfire in the 200 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said.

The men were heading home when someone in a black Infiniti sedan pulled alongside them and opened fire.

The younger man was stuck in the chest and wrist, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. The other man was grazed on the left shoulder and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was treated and released, police said.

About 4:05 a.m., a 25-year-old man who was a passenger of a vehicle was shot in the back of the head in the 300 block of West 87th Street in the West Chatham neighborhood, police said.

The vehicle was headed east on 87th when the rear window shattered, and the man was struck in the back of the head. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In other overnight shootings, according to police reports:

About 3:50 a.m., two men, ages 19 and 20, saw a red beam of light pointed in their direction in the 6300 block of South Hoyne Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood. The men heard several shots, and one of them was hit in the upper back and the other was struck in the right thigh. Both were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

About 3 a.m., a 54-year-old man was standing outside in the 600 block of West 61st Street in the Englewood neighborhood when he was shot by someone driving by. Police said someone in an SUV opened fire, striking the man in the torso. He was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About 2:25 a.m., two men, ages 28 and 25, were in a vehicle when they both were shot by someone in a passing car in the 2200 block of South Christina Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. The older man suffered wounds to the lower back, and the other man suffered wounds to the arm, hip and abdomen. Both were uncooperative with police, they said, and their conditions were stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 1:20 a.m., a 20-year-old man was shot while he was driving in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue in the Wicker Park neighborhood. Police said someone inside a black SUV opened fire, striking the man. He got himself to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About 1 a.m., a 39-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Loop neighborhood. The man was outside when he was approached by three people who exited a black SUV. One of them pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s belongings, police said. When the man refused, he was shot in the right ankle. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Shortly before 11:50 p.m. Friday, two women and two men were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue. The victims were outside when someone on a red moped started shooting. A 28-year-old woman was hit three times throughout the body and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Another woman, 28, suffered two wounds to the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and was listed in critical condition, and another man, 31, was struck in the left thigh and also went to the University of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was shot in the 6700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the ankle while he was outside but was uncooperative with officers.

About 11:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot while she was a passenger of a vehicle traveling in the 2800 block of South Wallace Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Police said the woman heard shots and felt pain. She told police three men were standing on the sidewalk and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The woman suffered a wound to the elbow and was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

About 10:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the South Austin neighborhood in the 5000 block of South Gladys Avenue, police said. The man was walking in an alley when he was shot in the arm and torso. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital but was uncooperative.

About 9:10 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the 13200 block of South Corliss Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Police said he was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a wound to the foot and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

About 9:05 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was shot in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. She was walking outside when she heard shots and felt pain in the leg. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

About 8:05 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot while he was standing outside in the 1500 block of North Mayfield Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood. Police said someone approached on foot, opened fire then fled in a silver-colored sedan. He was taken in serious condition with a wound to the leg to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.