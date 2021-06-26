Michiana counties experiencing high water on roads, some roads closed

Many counties throughout the area are experiencing high waters on roads and even road closures. With more rain on the way, drivers should be aware of the road conditions. Throughout Elkhart County, many roads are experiencing high water levels. CR 46, west of CR 13, Old CR 17 and CR 30, parts of SR 119, parts of CR 28 and the 800 block of Green Road are areas with reported high-water levels, according to Elkhart County Dispatch. Many other areas are expected to be flooded.