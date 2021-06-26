This Architect-Designed Mid-Century Modern House Is One of the Best in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Designed by architect J. Robert Green, this stylish home combines the best elements of the mid-century era with the open spaces and clean lines of sleek Japanese design. A calming Japanese garden greets guests in the courtyard of the front of the house and the house welcomes them with wide-open space and a vaulted two-story living room and atrium where a wall of windows keeps the house bright and airy.photos.riverfronttimes.com