Barcelona fans allowed back into stadiums for 2021-22 season

Barcelona and football, in general, might be getting a huge boost in business as fans have officially been allowed to return to the stadiums in the 2021-22 season. The fans were not allowed into the stadium ever since the restart back in 2020. However, this time the Health Department has allowed fans back in. This is a big boost for the Catalans as they are still looking for ways to clear their debts and the influx of ticket sales will definitely favour them.