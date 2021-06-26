Police: Man playing with gun unintentionally shoots 15-year-old girl in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accidentally shot a 15-year-old girl in Lynn while playing around with a gun, not realizing there was a round on the chamber, police said. Officers responding to a report of a person shot on North Common Terrace around 7:30 p.m. found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Lynn police. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is expected to be OK.whdh.com
