Senator Moran Secures Commitment From U.S. Treasury Regarding Relief For Inflated Natural Gas Bills Resulting From February’s Cold Snap

classiccountry1070.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) gained clarification from the U.S. Treasury that Coronavirus Recovery Funds may be used as grants for households, small businesses and nonprofits that saw inflated utility bills from the natural gas shortage as a result of February’s cold snap. Moran questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in March...

