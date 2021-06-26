Cancel
Warner Bros. Shifts Release Dates For Dune, Many Saints of Newark, And More

By Jeremy Thomas
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. has done a few small tweaks to their release schedule that have pushed back the long-awaited Dune and The Many Saints of Newark. The studio announced on Friday that Dune, which is directed by Denis Villeneuve, will release on October 22nd now. That puts the film three weeks later than its most recent release date of October 1st. Meanwhile, The Many Saints of Newark has moved into the October 1st slot that Dune had moved into. The Sopranos prequel had been set for a week earlier on September 24th.

