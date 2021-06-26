Warner Bros. Shifts Release Dates For Dune, Many Saints of Newark, And More

It’s likely been asked a few dozen times in the last few days but I’ll ask it again anyway. What makes a man like Tony Soprano? The Many Saints of Newark is set to show us in October when it releases in theaters and on HBO Max. The story is set when Tony is still a teenager in high school, and is apparently carrying a very low grade point average, but has tested high enough that it’s believed that he’s going to be a leader at one point, perhaps a genius in his own right. Tony wouldn’t be the first one to show a high intellect while maintaining poor grades in school, since many people throughout history have found that they either don’t excel in their studies because it doesn’t interest them, or because they show a greater aptitude for something that doesn’t involve the schooling that so many people receive. At any rate, it’s a bit obvious that Tony will be more or less bound for a life of crime no matter what his plans are bound to be. It does sound at one point as though he wants to attend college, but his family life and business are bound to interfere more than a few times.