Nola strikes out 10 straight Mets to match MLB record

FOX43.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola has struck out 10 straight New York Mets batters, tying a major league record that stood alone for more than five decades. Hall of Famer Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over San Diego at...

www.fox43.com
