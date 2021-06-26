Flood Warning issued for Butler, Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC015-035-270215- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0037.210626T1750Z-210627T1316Z/ /AGAK1.1.ER.210626T1750Z.210627T0000Z.210627T0116Z.NO/ 909 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Walnut River at Augusta. * From this afternoon to tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.6 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 23.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, A narrow strip of about 80 feet on the right bank begins to overflow. Target Area: Butler; Cowley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Walnut River at Augusta affecting Butler and Cowley Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Walnut River Augusta 23.0 20.6 Sat 9 am CDT 13.1 6.7 6.1