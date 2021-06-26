Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1015 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * From late Sunday night until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 22.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.