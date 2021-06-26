Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. For the ST. MARYS...including Macclenny...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 945 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * From Sunday morning to late Monday evening. * At 8:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 12.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads inlcuding the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.