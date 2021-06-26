Shoplifting and Property Damage This Week in Parkland Crime

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through June 21, 2021. On June 15, a 51-year-old female was the victim of criminal mischief. She told police that unknown persons smashed the right rear window of her 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan with an unknown object. The vehicle was parked in her driveway. There was no sign of entry into the vehicle. The doors were closed and locked, and nothing inside was disturbed or missing.