Some individuals are just more courageous than the rest of us. A great white shark was swimming in circles around a fishing boat off the coast of Southern California close to Los Angeles when it became stuck in finishing lines. Sean Bailey’s father steered the boat as he carefully removed the wires that were making the shark immobile. “I think the shark’s going to be alright,” said Bailey, who urged other people to be careful of how they use and dispose of their fishing line.