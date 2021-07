Sam Curran took a career-best haul of five for 48 as Sri Lanka recovered from a desperate start to set England 242 in the second Royal London ODI. Excelling on home turf at the Kia Oval, Curran took three rapid wickets with the new ball as the tourists slumped to 21 for four and returned to grab two more for his first ever five-for in limited-overs cricket, while fellow left-armer David Willey claimed four for 64.