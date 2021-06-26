Cancel
Chicago Fire promotes fan favorite to series regular ahead of season 10

By Cody Schultz
FanSided
FanSided
Cover picture for the articleFirehouse 51’s paramedic turnaround seems to finally be coming to a halt as Chicago Fire has just handed out a major promotion to 51’s newest addition. As first reported by TVLine, NBC has promoted actress Hanako Greensmith to series regular ahead of the show’s upcoming tenth season! The promotion comes after Greensmith previously joined the cast in a recurring role as Violet Mikami and assures fans that there will be much more to come from 51’s new paramedic.

