Chicago Fire promotes fan favorite to series regular ahead of season 10

Summer is in full swing and, unfortunately, it’s looking like the month of July isn’t going to be the kindest month for Chicago Fire fans. While the first month of summer was filled with One Chicago encores to enjoy on Wednesday nights, the month of July is going to be a bit harder on fans. While there is at least one Chicago Fire encore on the calendar for July, the month is looking to be an otherwise quieter month with sports easing into the schedule on Wednesday nights.