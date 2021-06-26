Cancel
Motorsports

Michael Christopher, Jr. Wins 8th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k at Stafford Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Stafford Speedway hosted the biggest and richest SK Modified® race of the 2021 season on Friday, June 25 with the 8th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k. Michael Christopher, Jr., who won $5,000 only 2 weeks ago in the TickMike.com All-Star Shoot Out, took the checkered flag to take home a total of $5,725 in purse and contingency money. Christopher won $5,000 from the race purse, $450 from contingency partners Maybury Material Handling, North East Race Cars, and TickMike.com, a $25 gas certificate from New England Racing Fuel, Sunoco Brand, and a $250 bonus from Wheelers Auto for winning his heat race. Other feature wins on the night were scored by Andrew Molleur, who was a first time winner in Late Model competition at Stafford, Tyler Chapman in the SK Light feature, Rich Hammann was a photo finish winner in a duel with Alexandra Fearn in the Limited Late Model feature, and Nickolas Hovey was a first time winner in the Street Stock feature.

