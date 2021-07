The winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono had just enough left in the tank to capture the checkered flag. Kyle Busch risked running out of fuel in the closing laps to come home first in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, the nightcap of a weekend doubleheader at the track. William Byron and Denny Hamlin were ahead of Busch with three laps remaining but had to pit for fuel after running out.