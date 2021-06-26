Cancel
Motorsports

Brian Shirley, Nick Hoffman Win at Sycamore Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Never doubt the heart of a champion to come alive when it matters most. Defending Hell Tour champion Brian Shirley has gone back-to-back. After a trying yet competitive first week, Shirley and the Bob Cullen Racing team regrouped after a few days off and have since struck gold, winning Wednesday night at LaSalle Speedway and following that up with another dominating performance Friday night at Sycamore Speedway for his 35th career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory.

