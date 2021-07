It may not be the most notable or unbreakable streak in Major League Baseball, but Bryce Harper’s home run streak is certainly among the strangest. Harper has a remarkable streak going of solo home runs. All 11 of his home runs on the season have been solo shots, including Friday against the Mets. This is in spite of the fact that Harper typically hits third or fourth in the order, when he should theoretically be coming to the plate with men on a fair amount of the time.