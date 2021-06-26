Cancel
Gardening

O-H: Simpson garden goes back to state roots

By Drew Terhall, Special to the Sentinel-Tribune
sent-trib.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpson Garden Park is getting some Ohio pride. Garden park staff members are redesigning the native garden. The goal is to display plants that are indigenous to the area. “This bed adds the Ohio factor. These are Ohio plants, these are plants that would grow in Ohio,” horticulturist Kaleigh Obrock said.

#Native Plants#Bees#Insects#Birds
