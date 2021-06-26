Performer of the Week: Rose Byrne

"You know who gets rewarded? People who don't follow the rules." STX Films has debuted the first officail trailer for a comedy called Queenpins, written and directed by filmmakers Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly (of Beneath the Harvest Sky previously). This amusing new crime comedy brings us a story about "pink collar crime", even though the title makes me think it's a remake of the bowling classic Kingpin, or something like that. The film follows a pair of housewives that create a $40 million coupon scam. A suburban homemaker and vlogger hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. Queenpins features Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, plus Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, and Vince Vaughn as a "postal inspector". This looks a tad cheesy, and a tad ridiculous, but it is based on a true story and it does look like goofy crime fun.