Tanzania considers reviving $10 billion port project

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 14 days ago

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Saturday that Tanzania will look to revive a $10 billion stalled port project on the eastern coast of the country. Tanzania inked a framework agreement in 2013 with China Merchants Holdings International to construct the port and a special...

wincountry.com
