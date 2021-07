OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were stabbed in a large fight at Southside Terrace early Monday morning, police said. Officials said the two stabbing victims were found at the Kwik Shop near 32nd and Q streets around 3:45 a.m. In a news release, Omaha police identified them as Lanae Saunsoci, 33, and Djuana White, 40. Both told police they were injured when the fight started near 29th and T streets. They were transported to Nebraska Medicine where they are expected to survive, police said.